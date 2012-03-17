In Case We Needed More Evidence That Apple Zealots Aren't The Sharpest Tools In The Shed...

iPads galore!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

As we’ve been chronicling all morning, the lines at Apple Stores around the world today are, figuratively, around the block–with Apple zealots sometimes having camped out for a day or more just to be the first to get their hands on the new iPad.(SEE: PHOTOS: Crazy Apple Zealots In New York Waiting For The iPad 3)



This behaviour is always somewhat mystifying, given that the new iPad isn’t all that different from the iPad 2 and that iPads were easy to pre-order online.

But then, this happens every time Apple releases a new product. And the devotion and fortitude of the Apple zealots is as inspiring as it is bizarre.

Of course, we all have limited time on this earth, and most intelligent folks do not willingly choose to spend several days of their lives waiting in endless lines if there is a more efficient way to get Apple’s new products first.

And there is.

And not just by mail-order or pre-order.

Instead of choosing to wait in a store with a massive line, you can just walk into a store with no line and buy your new iPad there.

Our gadgets god Steve Kovach, who loves Apple but also thinks different, did that this morning.

Steve walked into an empty Radio Shack on his way to work and bought a new iPad.

The store had loads of them. There was no one else in the store other than the clerk. Steve was the first customer to buy one.

As he continued on his way to work (on time, with his new iPad), Steve took photos of a lot of other empty stores that were chock full of iPads. So it wasn’t like his Radio Shack discovery was some miraculous stroke of luck.

And, later today, when the iPad he pre-ordered finally arrives, Steve’s going to list it on Craigslist and flip it to some deprived Apple zealot for a nice little profit.

So, yes, by all means, admire the religious devotion and commitment of Apple zealots: It’s an admirable quality in this skin-deep A.D.D. world.

But don’t let anyone tell you they’re the sharpest tools in the shed.

SEE ALSO: iPhone Lines Around The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.