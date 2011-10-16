Now If You Ditch Your State Taxes You'll Lose Your California Driver's licence

Photo: Screenshot

California Gov. Jerry Brown is sick of celebrities flaking out on their state tax returns.Brown signed a bill on Oct. 4 requiring the motor vehicle department to suspend the driver’s licenses of its worst delinquents, many of whom you already know, reports the Journal.



Now they’ll be publicly outed:

“The California driver’s licence suspensions will affect the state’s top 1,000 tax debtors, whose names will be published online in two lists of 500 each. One list will be drawn from the income-tax rolls, with those on the second drawn from sales and other tax rolls. The new law expands an existing program by doubling the number of names on the published lists and adding the licence suspensions.”

The bill also applies to medical, beautician, physician’s nurses, and other licenses, and follows the path of “at least 19 states, including Wisconsin, North Carolina, New York, Florida, Montana, Connecticut, Kentucky and New Jersey … according to data from CCH, a unit of WoltersKluwer.”

Pamela Anderson is on the books for $607,000, while Halsey Minor, a founder of CNET, is said to owe $14.2 million in income taxes, according to the paper.

