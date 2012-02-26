A Home Repair Workshop Is Helping New Yorkers Fight Foreclosure

“Is tile done differently on the wall or the floor?”



Retired banker Walter Mullins is asking his workshop class an easy question, but for residents of Far Rockaway, Brooklyn, an area badly hit by the housing downturn, knowing the answer could mean the difference between facing foreclosure and keeping their home.

According to Journal multimedia reporter Hilke Schellmann, for six years Mullins has been teaching New Yorkers how to make little repairs around the house like installing a ceiling fan or tiling a bathroom.

But what started out as a home repair course quickly evolved into a “fight back foreclosure” course, when Mullins decided that building one’s home equity and saving money on repairs could be homeowners’ key to staying on top of their mortgage payments.

Watch the video below to learn more about Mullins’ fix-it workshop:



Don’t miss: 10 easy upgrades that will dramatically boost your sales price >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.