In Asia, The Ultimate New Status Symbol Is A Tricked Out Yacht

Over the summer, we reported that the hottest symbol of wealth in China was a pilot’s licence. The ability to fly apparently gave some newly minted millionaires a way to differentiate themselves from their peers.It turns out that pilot’s licenses are so passé.



These days, wealthy people in Asia, and especially in China, are flaunting their wealth with customised yachts.

According to CNBC, more and more Asian boat clients are personalizing their purchases, rather than buying them as-is from the factory.

And they’re sparing no expense to trick out their yachts in ways that ensure they look completely different than their neighbours at the dock.

Reports CNBC:

Some of the common requests from his customers, who are largely from mainland China, Hong Kong and Vietnam, are for jacuzzis, karaoke machines, Bose sound systems and sun-protected decks, says [Baggy Sartape, general manager of the Hong Kong-based Asia Boating].

Million-dollar artwork, gambling tables, waterfalls and massage rooms are also among the enhancements.

One of the reasons the rich are spending so much on upgrades is because they don’t want their boat to look like the “other guy’s boat,” says Sartape.

