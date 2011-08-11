Jeff Bezos Deserves Just As Much Credit As Steve Jobs

Photo: Gunnar Þór Hafdal via flickr

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has outperformed Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the past year, past two years, and past five years. But, Apple is the leader, supposedly, in the creation and marketing of tech products. It has been able to launch new versions of the Mac, iPhone and iPad since 2007. Amazon is not in Apple’s league, or so it is said.A comparison of the market cap of the two companies is hardly a comparison at all: Amazon’s is $90 billion to Apple’s $337 billion. Amazon’s annual revenue is close to Apple’s but its profits are not.



Yet, Amazon has been just as creative as Apple, it could be fairly argued. Amazon has vanquished or set back many of its bricks-and-mortar competitors, like Borders. It launched the most popular e-reader — the Kindle. New versions of the product may have features that will make it more like the Apple iPad. Amazon dominates the e-book market, despite attempts by companies like Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BKS) to enter it successfully.

