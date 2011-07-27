Analysts Jack Amazon's Price Target After A Revenue Blowout

Photo: AP

After last night’s sales blowout from Amazon, analysts are scrambling to jack their targets.Here’s what they’re saying:



Mark Mahaney at Citi: Price targe $280 up from $240. Takeaways: “1) Fastest revenue growth in a decade – with Kindle and Amazon Web Services revenues clearly a factor; 2) 56% Y/Y Paid Unit growth likely also the fastest in a decade; 3) AMZN’s most “mature” market (North America) is generating 48% Y/Y growth on a 47% comp – that’s very rare-air growth; 4) It’s AMZN’s “discretionary” Operating Margin – not its “structural” Gross Margin – that is down Y/Y; and that R&D and Fulfillment spending is certainly creating even deeper moats.”

Scott Devitt at Morgan Stanley: Price target $275 up from $245. Takeaway: “In 2011, we estimate Amazon.com will report revenue of $49 bn, an increase of 43% over the prior year.”

Jeetil Patel at Deutsche Bank: Price target at $246 up from $214. Takeaway: “In our view, Amazon has amassed marketplaces of products and services that collectively have built a strong growth story built on consumer trust, low pricing, efficient delivery execution and selection.”

Anthony J. DiClemente at Barclays: Price target $240 up from $225. Takeaway: “Amazon continues to take share of eCommerce. Revenue of $9.9B accelerated to 51% Y/Y (+44% ex-FX) growth, the fastest rate in 10 years, and came in 7% above our forecast while 3Q guidance suggests top-line momentum will continue. AMZN is clearly benefitting from investments across its retail businesses over the past few years as new categories are launched, fulfillment centres opened, and it bridges the divide between physical and digital media.”

