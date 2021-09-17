How to enable or disable in-app purchases on iPhone or Android

Turning off in-app purchases can prevent your kids from running up your credit card when they’re playing mobile games. MoMo Productions/Getty Images

You can turn in-app purchases on or off in the Settings app on Apple devices and in the Play Store app on Android devices.

There are three types of in-app purchases: unlockables, expendables, and subscriptions.

Disabling in-app purchases can help you resist temptation to spend money while using an app, or keep kids from accidentally charging your credit card.

An in-app purchase is any additional purchase made within an app, like extra lives in a game. You can turn in-app purchases on or off on Apple and Android devices with just a few taps.

Turning off in-app purchases can help you resist the temptation to spend money while using apps, and it can keep kids from buying fictional things with real-life money – your real-life money.

Here’s everything you need to know about in-app purchases.

What does ‘in-app purchases’ mean?

Put simply, an in-app purchase is something that you buy when using an app on your computer or mobile device. They can take the form of an e-book, the ability to play a game without watching ads, and more.

There are three types of in-app purchases:

Unlockables: In-app purchases that permanently unlock specific content or features. Examples include e-books and game expansions.

In-app purchases that permanently unlock specific content or features. Examples include e-books and game expansions. Expendables : Often found in free-to-play games, expandable in-app purchases allow users to buy coins or power-ups to help enhance gameplay by helping them pass levels or obtain fun digital items.

: Often found in free-to-play games, expandable in-app purchases allow users to buy coins or power-ups to help enhance gameplay by helping them pass levels or obtain fun digital items. Subscriptions: Ongoing purchases (often billed on a monthly or yearly basis) that give you access to an app or allow you to use advanced features beyond the free version.

Note: You cannot share in-app purchases with other users. If you use family sharing across devices, buying the pro version of an app is the best way to ensure everyone will be able to use extra features.



How to enable or disable in-app purchases on iPhone or iPad

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap Screen Time, then Content & Privacy Restrictions.

On this page, you can also see recent stats about how often you use your phone. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. Turn on Content & Privacy Restrictions by tapping the slider. It will turn green when on.

You need to turn this feature on in order to disable in-app purchases. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. Tap iTunes & App Store Purchases.

Another way to prevent accidental purchases is to require a password. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

5. Tap In-app Purchases, then select Allow or Don’t Allow.

Quick tip: In the App Store, you can tell if an app has in-app purchases if you see the words In-App Purchases below or to the right of the Get button.



How to enable or disable in-app purchases on Android

1. Open the Google Play Store app.

2. Tap on your profile icon on the top-right corner of the screen, then select Settings in the pop-up menu.

Select ‘Settings.’ William Antonelli/Insider

3. On the Settings page, tap Authentication, and then tap Require authentication for purchases.

Under ‘Authentication,’ tap ‘Require authentication for purchases.’ William Antonelli/Insider

4. Then select one of the three options: For all purchases through Google Play on this device, Every 30 minutes, or Never.

Select a purchase authentication option. William Antonelli/Insider

5. Enter your Google password when prompted.

Quick Tip: In the Google Play store, you can tell if an app has in-app purchases if you see the words Offers in-app purchases below the app name.



