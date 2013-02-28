In-N-Out Employees Can Work Their Way Up To $120,000 A Year With No Degree Or Previous Experience

Photo: Flickr/jbcurio

In-And-Out Burger prides itself on being a better fast food chain. Employees start at a higher-than-average salary and even have the opportunity to advance to make $120,000, according to a recent report from the Orange County Register.



The median pay for food service managers across restaurants nationwide is about $48,000 per year.

The company’s benefits, which include vision, medical, and dental for part and full-time associates, are “almost unheard-of in fast food,” a line cook revealed in a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything. [NOTE: While the source was verified by moderators on Reddit, Business Insider can’t independently confirm his identity.]

The man said he started out at $10 an hour but quickly moved his way up to $12.50 and will get another raise soon.

But he said he had his eye on a more prestigious management position with a big pay-out.

“Assistant managers make between $40,000 and $70,000,” he said. “You don’t need a degree or previous management experience.”

But the employee warned that everyone starts at the bottom of the hierarchy.

“You don’t start out cooking burgers actually you start at the bottom with a towel in your hand wiping down tables before you can even cook a burger,” he said.

