In An Upset, Tim Tebow Does Not Have The Best-Selling Jersey In The NFL

Cork Gaines
detroit lions player tebowing tim tebow

Photo: Twitter.com/billbarnwell

When your grandmother knows who Tim Tebow is, then it is official, Tebowmania has swept the country. But amazingly, his jersey is not the best-selling in the NFL Shop. That honour belongs to another quarterback.In fact, if you want to have a top-selling jersey, it helps to be a quarterback. And it helps to be on a team with a history of winning.

Of the top 10 best-selling jerseys in the NFL this season…

  • 7 belong to quarterbacks
  • 1 belongs to a wide receiver
  • 2 belong to defensive players with crazy hair
  • 7 belong to players that made it to the playoffs this season
  • 7 belong to players that play for a team that has won at least 3 Super Bowls

#10 Miles Austin, Dallas Cowboys

#9 Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

#8 Eli Manning, New York Giants

#7 Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles

#6 Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers

#5 Tom Brady, New England Patriots

#4 Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

#3 Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers

#2 Tim Tebow, Denver Broncos

#1 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

