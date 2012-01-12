In An Upset, Tim Tebow Does Not Have The Best-Selling Jersey In The NFL

Photo: Twitter.com/billbarnwell

When your grandmother knows who Tim Tebow is, then it is official, Tebowmania has swept the country. But amazingly, his jersey is not the best-selling in the NFL Shop. That honour belongs to another quarterback.In fact, if you want to have a top-selling jersey, it helps to be a quarterback. And it helps to be on a team with a history of winning.



Of the top 10 best-selling jerseys in the NFL this season…

7 belong to quarterbacks

1 belongs to a wide receiver

2 belong to defensive players with crazy hair

7 belong to players that made it to the playoffs this season

7 belong to players that play for a team that has won at least 3 Super Bowls

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.