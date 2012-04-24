In An Unusual Move, Political Operatives Are Giving Tours Of Their 'War Rooms'

The Financial Times got inside Obama’s Chicago campaign HQ earlier this month.

Photo: FinancialTimesVideos | YouTube

Today seems to be the day for “process” stories demonstrating how political parties are willing to fight hard.Over at ABC News, Jake Tapper posts a video of his “exclusive look inside the GOP war room.”



Meanwhile, RollCall’s Shira Toeplitz pens “An inside look at the DCCC research department.”

Among the interesting things Toeplitz uncovers is that, when digging up dirt on Republicans in their home states, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Research Director Kevin McKeon, “likes to bring doughnuts on the second day to charm the archives secretary.”

Exit question: Political operations typically don’t invite reporters to poke around and see how the sausage is made. Oppo research skullduggery and “war rooms” tend to be perceived by the public as a negative part of campaigning.

Why highlight that? Is this simply the result of journalists turning to “process” stories now that the general election has begun? Or are the respective sides anxious displaying their “macho” sides, in order to prove their toughness?

Watch ABC’s Jake Tapper go inside the GOP war room:





