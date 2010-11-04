In A Weak Year For Boxing, HBO Sports Is Clawing For A Mayweather-Pacquiao Showdown

Will Pacquiao v. Mayweather ever happen?

Photo: Combined AP Images

Boxing’s weak 2010 has business implications beyond just Don King’s pocketbook. One of the most affected parties is HBO Sports, the largest purveyor of televised boxing.cognisant of its weak boxing content in recent months, HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg has frantically tried to salvage the network’s boxing business.



In an interview with ESPN.com, Greenburg shed some light on his strategy to do so:

He’s doing everything and anything he possibly can to get Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring together. He sounds desperate for this fight in the piece.

Five upcoming fights will air on HBO that should garner interest: Three matches in 2010 with titles on the line, and one each in January and February that also put a belt up for grabs.

HBO is now looking further down the weight classes, and picking the best matchups they possibly can. That includes the bantamweight championship bout which features 112-to-118 pound pugilists.

The network has made it clear that it will not televise any old fight (including more weight classes allows it to televise more title fights and fewer mediocre matchups). Greenburg hopes this encourages managers to schedule better bouts with broader appeal potential.

In another interview with Fanhouse last week, Greenberg said the network’s goal is to get “mainstream” sports fans interested in boxing again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.