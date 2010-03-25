In A Race For Ratings, CNN's Anderson Cooper Goes After Scientologists

Although the health care reform vote recently boosted CNN’s ratings typically middling numbers (far behind Fox News), the network is known as an “afterthought” in the cable news ratings race, as MarketWatch’s Jon Friedman recently put it.



But here’s a glimmer of hope via an announcement from the network: Beginning Monday, March 29, Anderson Cooper will debut a series in which he battles Hollywood’s most mysterious, and powerful organisations. Scientology: A History of Violence airs at 10 p.m. each night next week on Anderson Cooper 360

According to Turner’s (TWX) announcement, the silver fox “will examine allegations that Scientology leader David Miscavige has for years beaten, kicked and choked top members of the church. These are allegations the church aggressively denies, saying violence from inside came from those making the claim.”

Anderson Cooper 360 is one of CNN’s marquee shows, despite dwindling ratings. February was his worst month in the ratings in five years in total viewers and the 25-54 demographic, according to MediaBistro. (Although a CNN spokesperson said those numbers are skewed because CNN had a huge ratings last year.)

So can Cooper save CNN? Tell us if you’ll watch it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.