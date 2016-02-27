In a huge upset, Gianni Infantino voted new president of FIFA

Gianni Infantino of Switzerland narrowly beat out Sheikh Salman in the second round of voting on Friday to win the FIFA Presidential election. He will serve as president of the soccer’s international governing body from 2016-2019.

“I cannot express my feelings in this moment,” Infantino said afterwards. “I told you I went through an exceptional journey, which made me meet many fantastic people, who live and breathe football, and many people deserve to see FIFA is highly respected. Everyone in the world will applaud us for what we will do. Everyone will be proud of what we will do.”

NOW WATCH: How billionaire Michael Jordan makes and spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.