In A Glorious Moment Of Confusion, The Sellside Saves The Day

If you blinked, you just missed some great market confusion.



A headline in the Bloomberg terminal that tomorrow’s meeting of EU Finance Ministers had been canceled.

Everyone panicked. No meeting!

The markets sold off.

Well, there’s still a meeting, just not the Finance Ministers meeting.

Anyway, thank your sellsider that’s actually paying attention.

Here’s a blast that was sent out within seconds after the headline hit the wire:

EU headling wrong. Leaders summit still on, the FINANCE ministers meeting was cancelled. so not as dire as sound

JPM

All the traders that can’t separate their EcoFins from their EuroGroups got saved.

