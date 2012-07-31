INSTANT MBA: Even In A Collaborative Atmosphere, Acknowledge Individual People

Photo: Fast Company

Today’s advice comes from David Lieb, CEO of Bump, via Fast Company:“We’re a software company and what we do is done in groups of people. The way we recognise individual contribution is by having a wrap-up meeting at the end of every feature-development period and the team leader gets up and explains what the group was able to accomplish during that period. They call out the individual contributions of each person on the team.”



It’s important for companies that thrive off of a collaborative atmosphere to take note of the individual effort that goes into it. Even when a large group of people are working on a project, one person may go the extra mile or come up with a good idea that pushes it forward.

According to Lieb, it’s important to acknowledge that person, whether privately or in front of the team. Without commending them for their individual contribution, they may begin to feel like a small fish in a big pond, and if they believe their advanced efforts will continuously remain largely unnoticed, eventually they’ll put less into it.

“So if one guy makes a heroic contribution keeping the servers up during a big period of growth, we’ll call that person out so the whole company will realise that person made a big contribution this time.”

