In 2013, America Will Be Producing Way More Oil And It's All Headed Overseas

Morgan Stanley oil analyst Hussein Allidina published his initial outlook for 2013 today, and it’s rather perplexing.



First, the good news: Canada and the U.S. (“OECD Americas”) will kick the world’s butt in adding new crude supplies to the market:

He says:

“US supply should continue to exhibit robust growth in 2013, with production growing by an average of 741 kb/d YoY. Growth from Eagle Ford, the Permian and North Dakota’s Bakken is expected to contribute the majority of the growth, adding 493 kb/d of crude and condensate combined. Declines in conventional and Alaskan production will only temper gains expected from these unconventional shale plays, while GoM supply should remain relatively flat YoY in 2013. US supply growth to become increasingly relevant owing to new infrastructure.”

New pipelines coming online will also help, he adds.

Now the bad news: Allidina sees a demand collapse in the West, led by the U.S.

He says:

“OECD Americas and Europe should see the greatest declines next year with demand expected to fall by 158 kb/d and 105 kb/d YoY, respectively. Elevated prices and the structural downtrend in oil intensity over the past several years lead us to assume further declines in North America and Europe for 2013 (though less so than recent years) despite positive GDP growth.”

What does this mean for prices? Allidina admits its unclear: He projects a range for Brent between $130 and $90, with a base case of $115.

