In 2010 Fox News Had More Total Viewers Than MSNBC, CNN, And HLN COMBINED

Glynnis MacNicol
The ratings are out for 2010. 

Perhaps not surprisingly Fox News continued its march of dominance through the cablesphere, clocking its second-highest rated year ever in total viewers.

It was also the only news channel to hit the top 10 in cable networks, ranking fourth in Primetime behind USA, ESPN and TNT.

Want some context for that?  Fox News’ total viewers for the year exceeded MSNBC, HLN, and CNN combined.

That dominance came primarily at the expense of CNN which lost 29% of its total viewership in 2010 and 34% of its prime time viewers.  Yes, you read that right.

MSNBC, meanwhile stayed the course in total day total viewers – it was the only news channel not to drop in that category — but dropped 5% year over year in prime time total viewers and 9% in the prime time demo.

                     TOTAL VIEWERS  AA(000)    Ages 25-54  AA(000)               
                      2010     2009     %Diff           2010     2009     %Diff
Total Day                                               
Fox News      1128     1191     -5%               299     318     -6%
CNN                433      606     -29%             133     183     -27%
MSNBC           399      401       0%               141     147     -4%
HLN                 276      308     -10%             120     140     -14%

Prime Time (8pm -11pm)                                               
Fox News      2024     2184      -7%             497     539       -8%
CNN               591       901     -34%             173     263       -34%
MSNBC          764       804      -5%              250     276       -9%
HLN                444       559     -21%             143     212       -33%

 

