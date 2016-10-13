In 1992 clip, Donald Trump reportedly jokes about a 10-year-old girl: 'I am going to be dating her in 10 years'

More questionable footage of Donald Trump making untoward comments about women surfaced as the Republican presidential nominee struggles to recover from the fallout surrounding a leaked 2005 audio recording.

A 1992 video clip from CBS’ “Entertainment Tonight” was published Wednesday night, in which Trump briefly spoke to a 10-year-old girl and then quipped, “I’m going to be dating her in 10 years, can you believe it?”

Trump was 46 years old at the time the clip was filmed at Trump Tower.

Watch the exchange below:

