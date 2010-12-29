Looks Like We've Always Been A Nation Of Wusses

Photo: Plixi

The Eagles and Vikings will play a football game tonight, after their Sunday matchup was delayed due to the blizzard of 2010.It is the first time the NFL has played a game on a Tuesday since the 1946 season when the New York Football Giants beat the Boston Yanks (yes, Yanks) by a score of 17-0.



That game in 1946 was originally scheduled for the night before as the league’s opening week Monday night matchup.

And if you are one of the many people angered, annoyed or bemused by the idea of the NFL delaying a game because of a little snow, take solace in the fact that the game in 1946 was delayed because… wait for it … it rained all day in Boston.

According to a September 30, 1946 article in the New York Times, “a deluge of rain that drenched downtown Boston throughout the morning today brought about the postponement of the Boston Yanks’ opening league game of the season with the New York Football Giants, scheduled for Braves Field tonight.”

Steve Owen, coach of the Giants, when asked about the delay, said “it would have been a bad night for football anyway and especially for any customers.” Rain, during a football game? Oh, the humanity!

The Yanks would finish the season 2-8-1 and in last place in the NFL East. It was their third season in existence and they would last just two more years. The Giants finished 7-3-1, to win the NFL East, but lost to the Bears in the Championship game.

