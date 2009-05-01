In 1942, The Washington Post Warned "Think Before You Twitter"

Nicholas Carlson
  • In 1902, the Boston Globe described “Face Book The New Fad,” [NYT]
  • In 1942, the Washington Post warned “Think Before You Twitter” [gaberivera]
