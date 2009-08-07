Taibbi Wimps Out! No-Shows On Imus For Gasparino Debate

Don Imus was hoping to get Matt Taibbi and Charlie Gasparino to duke it out over Goldman Sachs. Instead, America’s cowboy just got Gasparino.



Did Taibbi wimp out? Unclear. Imus’s people say he was “on assignment.”

In any event, Gasparino reiterated the points he made to us and on The Daily Beast, calling Taibbi’s work “…a good populist piece’ that was ‘over the top.'” “The point is that this was a huge calamity…no one was at the centre of it, much less Goldman. There were bigger players, worse offenders—and I’m telling you, it’s Citigroup, it’s Merrill Lynch, it’s AIG.'”

That prompted Imus to bring a third commentator into the debate: Neil Cavuto. Said the host: “The only person carrying water for the Wall Street criminals would be Cavuto!”

A Taibbi-Gasparino showdown is still possible — the Imus show tells us “they’re still pushing for it” — but yesterday’s interview notes say that “Taibbi was sent on assignment and the prospect of an on-air confrontation between him and anybody dwindles by the day.”

