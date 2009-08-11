Imus In Talks With Fox Biz

This could be an interesting move for the still-fledgling Fox Busines Network. The LA Times reports that radio host Don Imus is in talks to broadcast his show on the network, two years after he was kicked off MSNBC for racially insensitive comments.



Whatever you think about Imus, he has his fans, and he’s obviously gotten more interested in business lately, as he’s inserted himself into the whole Goldman-Taibbi-Gasparino melodrama.

Certainly his populist anti-elite anger would fit well on the network, even if he’s not all-business all the time (neither is Fox Biz, for that matter). But wait, will he have to mend bridges with Cavuto, who he recently accused of carrying water for Wall Street criminals?

