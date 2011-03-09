Happy Hour Just Got Easier To Plan: Introducing imup4

Photo: We Are NY Tech

Here’s a simple tool that’ll help you plan your business and social meetings.In its most basic form, imup4 is a shared calendar.



You set your availability in the app, then send out an event invitation to your friends who also use the app. Users only receive the invitation if their availability lines up with yours. Once they accept, you’re able to communicate with them.

Imup4 can scrape your contacts from Facebook and Gmail to invite them to use the app.

Imup4 introduced its public beta this weekend.

Creator Suraj Patel says, “It’s not the wowing technology we’re after. We don’t want to connect people with strangers. It’s not about talking to the masses and finding the next party. We want to help plan events with your friends.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.