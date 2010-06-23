Zuck To Squash His Best Friend's Startup

Mark Zuckerberg and Adam D’Angelo basically came up with the idea for Facebook together. Now they’re competitors

Facebook is just about ready to launch a questions and answers product it believes “will be as exciting as Facebook Photos and Facebook Events.”In doing so, Facebook will likely squash Quora – a little Q&A site just out of beta that is one of the most talked about and admired startups in Silicon Valley.



Of course, big Valley companies stomp little Valley companies all the time. What’s odd about this particular smushing, though, is that one of Quora’s two cofounders is Adam D’Angelo – the same Adam D’Angelo who grew up as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s best friend.

The pair went to Exeter together. Mark built his first very popular Web app, a proto-Pandora, together with Adam.

When Mark was a Harvard sophomore about to create theFacebook.com, trying to figure what to do about a trio of Harvard seniors who wanted him to build a social network for them instead – who did he go to? He went to Adam. He asked him for advice over instant messenger. In one conversation, Adam basically gave Mark the idea for Facebook:

Zuck: I wonder what the ideal solution is.

Zuck: I think the Facebook thing by itself would draw many people, unless it were released at the same time as the dating thing.

Zuck: In which case both things would cancel each other out and nothing would win. Any ideas? Like is there a good way to consolidate the two.

D’Angelo: We could make it into a whole network like a friendster. haha. Stanford has something like that internally

After Mark finally did create TheFacebook.com and it got very popular, very quickly, Adam was one of the handful of people he shared a house with in Palo Alto during the summer of 2004. Adam eventually became a Facebook employee. He got lots of stock. He became Facebook’s first CTO. He quit the company. He re-joined it. He invented FBML, the first programming language for the Facebook platform. At one point, Mark risked an options back-dating scandal making sure Adam got Facebook stock he was due, but almost lost thanks to a paper work error.

Now, along with another early Facebook employee, Charlie Cheever, Adam runs Quora.

And together, they are standing directly under Facebook’s heel.

How did it come to this between such old friends?

There are some theories. And, in an inevitible irony, these theories are answers to questions on Quora.

Quora isn’t anywhere near mainstream in the greater market, but in Silicon Valley, it’s already huge with the insiders. Poke around for a few minutes and you can find people like Marc Andresseen, Chris Dixon, and Reid Hoffman spending time writing long answers for the site.

So, when someone asked, “Why is Facebook creating a Q&A product to compete against Quora?“, the most popular answer you’ll find isn’t from some arm-chair executive, but Facebook’s director of product Blake Ross himself.

Blake’s answer is exactly what you’d expect from a self-decieving, California cool business exec.

He writes, “I’m not someone who’s driven by ‘killing’ someone else’s baby. There are too many new and exciting things to give birth to. I was one of Quora’s earliest users, and like everyone else here, I’m now an addict. I’m also friends with Quora’s founding team. You can bet I’ll be rooting them on in their inevitable march to success.”

Because Quora allows users to answer questions anonymously, you’ll also find nastier, more interesting, and perhaps more honest stuff like this answer to the same question:

[Facebook’s Q&A] project is basically a “f–k you” from Zuck to some employees who left and a manifestation of Blake Ross’s insecurities. Nothing Blake has worked on has launched and so his strategy here is to copy something that’s getting a lot of hype. Questions isn’t a priority and so the only people working on it are people who weren’t good enough to be on higher priority projects. It’s such a clone of Quora that people inside the company have even called the project “quora” by accident a few times.

While it would be great fun to believe that Facebook, a $25 billion company company with $2 billion revenues and 1,600 employees, is really planning to squash Quora as a “screw you” to two early employees who left the company, we don’t believe it – just like we don’t believe Blake when he preaches all that “we don’t reallly want to compete” junk.

Here’s the reality: Mark and Adam got along as teenagers and 20-somethings because they’re both brilliant and the tend to be interested in building the same kind of Web apps. Even after Facebook began to get very popular in 2004, Mark still prefered to spend his time working with Adam on a file-sharing service called Wirehog.

Quora and Facebook’s Q&A product are just another example of the two having the same idea at the same time. It’s only different in this instance because Adam isn’t ceding control over to Mark.

Why?

In The Facebook Effect, a new book about Facebook’s founding, cofounder Chris Hughes explains: “Working with Mark is very challenging. You’re never sure if what you’re doing is something he likes or doesn’t like. It’s so much better to be friends with Mark than to work with him.”

