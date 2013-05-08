Imran Khan Is Injured After Falling Headfirst From Platform During Rally Ahead of Saturday's Election

Getty/Daniel Berehulak

Former cricket star and Pakistani prime ministerial candidate Imran Khan is in hospital with head injuries after falling five metres from a platform during a rally ahead of Saturday’s election.

ABC News reported that Mr Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Movement for Justice Party (PTI), was seen in television footage bleeding from the head as he was carried through the crowd by his aides at an event in Lahore.

Mr Khan reportedly lost his balance as he was being lifted to the stage by a crane, falling headfirst to the ground.

Three other men are also reported to have fallen with him.

Dr Faisal Sultan, chief executive officer of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, made a statement last night indicating that Mr Khan has one head injury and two spinal cord fractures, but that his condition is stable.

None of the other men who fell have been hospitalised.

