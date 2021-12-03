8 Christmas gift ideas for the golf obsessive that’ll help improve their game

Image: iStock/Pakorn_Khantiyaporn

We’ve rounded up a collection of Christmas gift ideas that will appeal to any level of golfer, from novice to the golf obsessed.

These product suggestions include personalised accessories, indoor putting greens and swing trainers.

If you love to spend your free time playing on the back nine, or you’re just starting out and are looking to bump up your game, there’s a wide range of golf tools and accessories currently available. These products are a good way to bring a more professional aesthetic to their game and to help train their skills while off the course.

From handy tools to indoor putting greens to a golf watch that will give you real-time course information, these Christmas gift ideas will appeal to golf fans of any level.

If you’re not much of a golfer but you know someone who is, these also make for great Christmas gift ideas.

If you’re more into watching golf instead of playing it, a Kayo subscription might be more up your alley. Kayo is a streaming service dedicated to sports, which will let you watch games live, while also giving you on-demand access to content from Fox Sports, ESPN, beIN Sports, and Racing.com.

Kayo offers a free 14-day trial with a no lock-in contract, so if you aren’t sure about committing to the service you can at least give it a test run. Kayo is also currently running a promotion where you’ll only pay $5 for two months of Kayo Basic (the 14-day free trial isn’t available with this discounted plan).

Image: Hard To Find

This personalised, silver-plated set includes three tees, a divot tool and a ball marker, and can be engraved with your name and initials.

Image: PuttOUT

If you love a good putt, or if you struggle a bit with your short game, you might want PuttOUT’s Pressure Putt Trainer. With a curved body designed to replicate putting into a real hole, it’s a handy tool that will improve your putting skills in no time.

Pick up the PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer here.

Image: Callaway

You can never have enough golf balls, and there’s a good reason why Callaway is one of the must-trusted golfing brands. Their Chrome Soft balls offer tour-proven performance, giving you high-launch and low spin off the tee. No matter what tier of player you’re buying for, a new set of balls is always a reliable golf gift.

The Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls are available here.

Image: Under Armour

This upgraded version of Under Armour’s classic polo will keep you both feeling and looking sharp while on the course. Made from a lightweight, breathable material, this polo is designed for comfort, keeping the wearer cool while performing.

Gear up with the Under Armour Performance Polo 2.0 here.

Image: Xcellent

If you can’t go to the golf course, then why not bring the golf course to you? This indoor putting green will let you work on your stroke at any time of the day. The automatic ball return means you can keep playing without interruption. The two holes are smaller than standard, so you really need to be precise with your putts.

The Xcellent Golf Green Putting Trainer is available here.

Image: SKLZ

The Gold Flex is a simple but handy tool for working on your swing. Through repeated use, it will help you strengthen your swinging muscles, while also improving your swing tempo and flexibility. It also makes for a good pre-game warm-up routine.

The SKLZ Gold Flex 48″ Trainer is available here.

Image: Garmin

Garmin’s Approach S10 is a small but incredibly handy golf watch. It tracks your location and comes preloaded with over 41,000 international golf courses, meaning that you can see real-time distances and hazard locations no matter where you are on the course. With the S10, you’ll never come up short on a hole again.

The Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch is available here.

