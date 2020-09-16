Improve your golf game with these must-have tools and accessories

We’ve rounded up a collection of tools and accessories that will appeal to any level of golfer, from novice to the golf obsessed.

These product suggestions include personalised accessories, indoor putting greens and swing trainers.

If you love to spend your free time playing on the back nine, or you’re just starting out and are looking to bump up your game, there’s a wide range of golf tools and accessories currently available. These products are a good way to bring a more professional aesthetic to your game, and to help train your skills while off the course.

From handy tools to indoor putting greens to a golf watch that will give you real-time course information, these products will appeal to golf fans of any level.

If you’re not much of a golfer but you know someone who is, these also make for great gift ideas.

Browse the range of golf tools and accessories below:

Kayo Sports Subscription, $25/mth

If you’re more into watching golf instead of playing it, a Kayo subscription might be more up your alley. Kayo is a streaming service dedicated to sports, which will let you watch games live, while also giving you on-demand access to content from Fox Sports, ESPN, beIN Sports, and Racing.com.

Kayo offer a 14 days free trial with a no lock-in contract, so if you aren’t sure about committing to the service you can at least give it a test run.

PGA Tour Golf Multi Tool, $29.95

A handy, pocket-sized tool that no golfer should be without. This multi tool comes with club groove brush, divot tool, bottle opener, screwdriver, shoe spike tool, removable pen and a magnetic ball marker adorned with the PGA Tour logo.

PGA Tour Golf Towel And Brush Set, $29.95

This tri-fold towel and brush will help keep your clubs and balls clean. Made from 100% cotton velour, the towel is embroidered with the official PGA Tour logo. It comes with a carabiner already attached, so it be can easily clipped onto your golf bag.

The brush comes with two heads, a soft nylon and a tough brass wire, which will help scrub off any amount of dirt or mud.

Personalised Golf Accessories Set, $49.99

This personalised, silver-plated set includes three tees, a divot tool and a ball marker, and can be engraved with your name and initials.

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer, $49.99

If you love a good putt, or if you struggles a bit with your short game, you might want PuttOUT’s Pressure Putt Trainer. With a curved body designed to replicate putting into a real hole, it’s a handy tool that will improve your putting skills in no time.

Callaway 2020 Chrome Soft Golf Balls, $69.95

You can never have enough golf balls, and there’s a good reason why Callaway are one of the must-trusted golfing brands. Their Chrome Soft balls offer tour-proven performance, giving you high-launch and low spin off the tee.

Under Armour Performance Polo 2.0, $69.99

This upgraded version of Under Armour’s classic polo will keep you both feeling and looking sharp while on the course. Made from a lightweight, breathable material, this polo is designed for comfort, keeping the wearer cool while performing.

Golf Green Putting Trainer, $71.50

If you can’t go to the golf course, then why not bring the golf course to you? This indoor putting green will let you work on your stroke at any time of the day. The automatic ball return means you can keep playing without interruption. The two holes are smaller than standard, so you really need to be precise with your putts.

SKLZ Gold Flex 48″ Trainer, $89.95

The Gold Flex is a simple but handy tool for working on your swing. Through repeated use, it will help you strengthen your swinging muscles, while also improving your swing tempo and flexibility. It also makes for a good pre-game warm-up routine.

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch, $229.56

Garmin’s Approach S10 is a small but incredibly handy golf watch. It tracks your location and comes preloaded with over 41,000 international golf courses, meaning that you can see real time distances and hazard locations no matter where you are on the course. With the S10, you’ll never come up short on a hole again.

