Take our 14-day plan to radically improve your finances

Today's task is a simple one: You're going to get your credit score.

Your credit score is a three-digit number between 301 and 850, and the higher, the better. Generally, you don't want your credit score to dip below 650, and you never want it below 600.

It exists to help give lenders an idea of your trustworthiness, and can affect whether you get approved for and the interest rates you receive for major loans like a mortgage. The number is based on your past behaviour -- things like whether you pay your bills on time, how much of your total credit limit you use (maxing out your cards is bad!), and how many accounts you have (generally, the more the better). You can see the full breakdown above.

It's available for free from sites like CreditKarma, Credit.com, and Credit Sesame -- all you have to do is pick one and sign up. You can check it as often as you want from now on.

Technically, there are three credit bureaus that generate credit scores for you and each of the above sites chooses (and clearly discloses) which bureau it pulls from. One score is usually enough to give you a good idea how you're doing, since they tend to be very similar.

Optional: Get your credit report.

If you're shocked by your score -- in a good or bad way -- you might want to go a step further and get your credit report, which is also free. AnnualCreditReport.com is the only free place to get it, and you're permitted one report from each bureau per year. You can get them all at once to compare, or request one every four months to keep tabs throughout the year on any errors or misrepresentations.

Learn more about your credit.