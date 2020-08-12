Improve your dad’s golf game with these Father’s Day gift suggestions

Get your golf-obsessed dad a great gift this Father’s Day.

We rounded up a collection of gift ideas that will appeal to any level of golfer, from novice to the golf obsessed.

These gifts include personalised accessories, indoor putting greens and swing trainers.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and with it comes the pressure of wanting to get your dad something really nice. Playing to your dad’s hobbies is the easiest way to impress him. If your dad loves to spend his free time playing on the back nine, giving him a golf-themed gift this Father’s Day is a hole-in-one idea.

These gift ideas will appeal to golf fans of any level. From handy tools to indoor putting greens to a golf watch that will give you real-time course information, they’re the type of golf gifts that will make any golf-obsessed father happy.

Browse our golf-themed Father’s Day gift ideas below:

PGA Tour Golf Multi Tool, $19.95

Image: Amazon

A handy, pocket-sized tool that no golfer should be without. This multi tool comes with club groove brush, divot tool, bottle opener, screwdriver, shoe spike tool, removable pen and a magnetic ball marker adorned with the PGA Tour logo.

Kayo Sports Subscription, $25/mth

Image: Screenshot

If your dad is more into watching golf instead of playing it, a Kayo subscription might be more up his alley. Kayo is a streaming service dedicated to sports, which will let your dad watch games live, while also giving him on-demand access to content from Fox Sports, ESPN, beIN Sports, and Racing.com.

Kayo offer a 14 days free trial with a no lock-in contract, so if your dad isn’t sure about committing to the service he can at least give it a test run.

PGA Tour Golf Towel, $29.95

Image: Catch

This tri-fold towel will help keep your dad’s clubs and balls clean. Made from 100% cotton velour, it is embroidered with the official PGA Tour logo. It comes with a carabiner already attached, so it be can easily clipped onto your dad’s golf bag.

Personalised Golf Accessories Set, $49.99

Image: Hard To Find

Give your dad a unique gift with these personalised golf accessories. This silver-plated set includes three tees, a divot tool and a ball marker, and can be engraved with your dad’s name and initials.

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer, $49.99

Image: Amazon

If your dad loves a good putt, or if he struggles a bit with his short game, PuttOUT’s Pressure Putt Trainer is a great gift idea. With a curved body designed to replicate putting into a real hole, it’s a handy tool that will improve your dad’s putting skills in no time.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls (One Dozen), $49.99

Image: Amazon

You can never have enough golf balls, and there’s a good reason why Callaway are one of the must-trusted golfing brands. Their Chrome Soft balls offer tour-proven performance, giving your dad high-launch and low spin off the tee.

Under Armour Performance Polo 2.0, $69.99

Image: Catch

This upgraded version of Under Armour’s classic polo will keep your dad both feeling and looking sharp while on the course. Made from a lightweight, breathable material, this polo is designed for comfort, keeping the wearer cool while performing.

PGA Tour Auto Ball Return Putting Mat, $79.99

Image: Catch

If your dad can’t make it out to the golf course, bring the golf course to him. This official PGA Tour indoor putting green will let your dad work on his stroke at any time of the day. The automatic ball return means your dad can keep playing without interruption. Just watch out for the hazards.

SKLZ Gold Flex 48″ Trainer, $86

Image: Amazon

The Gold Flex is a simple but handy tool for working on your swing. Through repeated use, it will help your dad strengthen his swinging muscles, while also improving his swing tempo and flexibility. It also makes for a good pre-game warm-up routine.

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch, $199.99

Image: Amazon

Garmin’s Approach S10 is a small but incredibly handy golf watch. It tracks your location and comes preloaded with over 41,000 international golf courses, meaning that you can see real time distances and hazard locations no matter where you are on the course. With the S10, your dad will never come up short on a hole again.

The publisher of Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.