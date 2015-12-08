Improve social media engagement with these 5 simple steps

While traditional marketing is still important to communicating your brand, engaging with the voice of the customer by driving engagement on social media is becoming more important than ever. An internet advertising bureau study revealed 90 percent of consumers would recommend a brand to others after interacting with them on social.

Here are five simple ways to lift your social media engagement.

1. Ask a question

Ask what your customers like most about your new product. When you ask questions you get 100 percent more comments, according to Kissmetrics.

2. Keep it brief

Twitter makes you keep your posts to 140 characters or less, but keeping it short on Facebook also drives more conversations. According to Buffer, posts below 250 characters can see 60 percent more engagement and posts under 80 characters can see 66 percent more engagement.

3. Post a photo

According to Kissmetrics, photos get 53 percent more likes, 104 percent more comments and 84 percent more click-throughs on links than posts with only text.

4. Use emoticons

An AMEX Open Forum infographic revealed emoticons make a big difference in engagement rates — getting 33 percent more comments, 33 percent more shares, and 57 percent more likes.

5. Be flexible

Find a topic that works, and work it. In other words, talk more about what your followers want to talk about and you’ll drive more conversational volume.

In a socially connected world, engagement with customers can happen anywhere, any time, and it is key to growing your business. Microsoft Social Engagement puts powerful social tools in the hands of your sales, marketing, and service teams—helping them to gain insight into how people feel about your business and to proactively connect on social media with customers, fans, and critics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.