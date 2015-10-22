13 simple ways to improve your finances in an hour

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Many employees don't fully understand the benefits offered to them.

Most companies offer 401(k) plans -- a type of retirement account that gives you large tax advantages and allows you to compound more money over time -- and in many cases, employers will also offer a 401(k) match, which is essentially free money.

Another employee benefit to consider is a health savings account (HSA), into which you can put pre-tax money and use towards medical costs whenever you want. This option is particularly advantageous for those who are generally healthy and don't have to go to the doctor's office or hospital that often, such as 20- or 30-somes without children who are looking to save for future health care expenses.

Also, if you have younger children, check to see if your company offers a dependent care flexible spending account (also known as FSAs), into which you can put pre-tax money and save significantly on childcare with the tax deduction. In some cases, you'll receive a debit card from the company to use towards services such as daycare and summer camp. If you're paying a nanny or babysitter, you can pay them with cash and then apply for a reimbursement from the FSA.

Take some time to look into company benefits, or call your human resources department with any questions. You might find a useful benefit you've been overlooking.