Pantless New Yorkers Take Over The NYC Subway

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
It was No Pants Subway Ride day yesterday and hundreds of New Yorker straphangers roamed the streets and underground in their skivvies.
All the riders from all over the city coalesced on the 14th St. Union Square station and headed out to Union Square. They got lucky this year as it wasn’t that cold, though without pants it was certainly still nippy.
Improv Everywhere has been organising the event for 11 years, and while it started in New York, this year there were over 50 participating cities. The group sets up a website providing instructions for individuals who want to participate and then gets the word out. People from all over the world get involved in this fun, quirky activity.
Needless to say, it was a funny sight and we got some pictures in case you missed it.
A couple holds hands as they brace for the weather in their underwear...and yes that is a rubber chicken in the left corner, but we don't know what it is being used for.
Niall Regan at 9 years old might just be one of the youngest participants. This was his first year taking part.
In addition to the pantless, there were some people preaching the benefits of pants. But they weren't as keen on shirts.
Josh Babineaux is from Houston, but now lives in Brooklyn. He had heard about the ride for years, but this was his first time to do it. He said the looks and reactions on the subway were the best part.
Christine! Rigby! is from Florida and visiting the city. She heard about the ride from couchsurfing.com, the website that helps people find a couch to stay on when they visit a city.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.