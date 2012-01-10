Pantless New Yorkers Take Over The NYC Subway

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider





It was No Pants Subway Ride day yesterday and hundreds of New Yorker straphangers roamed the streets and underground in their skivvies.

All the riders from all over the city coalesced on the 14th St. Union Square station and headed out to Union Square. They got lucky this year as it wasn’t that cold, though without pants it was certainly still nippy.

Improv Everywhere has been organising the event for 11 years, and while it started in New York, this year there were over 50 participating cities. The group sets up a website providing instructions for individuals who want to participate and then gets the word out. People from all over the world get involved in this fun, quirky activity.

Needless to say, it was a funny sight and we got some pictures in case you missed it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.