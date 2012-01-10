Pantless New Yorkers Take Over The NYC Subway

Daniel Goodman
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

 

It was No Pants Subway Ride day yesterday and hundreds of New Yorker straphangers roamed the streets and underground in their skivvies.

All the riders from all over the city coalesced on the 14th St. Union Square station and headed out to Union Square. They got lucky this year as it wasn’t that cold, though without pants it was certainly still nippy.

Improv Everywhere has been organising the event for 11 years, and while it started in New York, this year there were over 50 participating cities. The group sets up a website providing instructions for individuals who want to participate and then gets the word out. People from all over the world get involved in this fun, quirky activity.

Needless to say, it was a funny sight and we got some pictures in case you missed it.

We knew something was up when we got to Union Square and saw this guy nonchalantly using his phone.

No Pants is the only rule, so there is a lot of variation on choice of shoes, socks, and underwear.

After getting to Union Square station people quickly head out to the square.

A couple holds hands as they brace for the weather in their underwear...and yes that is a rubber chicken in the left corner, but we don't know what it is being used for.

Niall Regan at 9 years old might just be one of the youngest participants. This was his first year taking part.

There were tons of pantless legs around the square.

And they weren't just walking, this guy was on his skateboard.

In addition to the pantless, there were some people preaching the benefits of pants. But they weren't as keen on shirts.

It was warmer than years past, but still cold enough to cause goosebumps.

One of the funniest pairs of underwear we saw.

No pants, but nice shoes.

Josh Babineaux is from Houston, but now lives in Brooklyn. He had heard about the ride for years, but this was his first time to do it. He said the looks and reactions on the subway were the best part.

The lack of pants meant some tattoos that aren't usually visible were on display.

Even someone from Bear Stearns got involved.

Christine! Rigby! is from Florida and visiting the city. She heard about the ride from couchsurfing.com, the website that helps people find a couch to stay on when they visit a city.

As the night progressed, the pantless got into all kinds of antics.

