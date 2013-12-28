17 Incredibly Impressive Students At The University Of Texas

Cortney Sanders, featured in a segment on My FOX Austin

Class of 2014

Last year, a young woman filed suit against UT for racial discrimination, claiming her application was rejected because she is white. That didn't sit well with Cortney Sanders, the Political Action Chair of UT's Black Student Alliance, who stepped up to serve as a student representative for the ensuing Fisher vs. The University of Texas case that went to Supreme Court.

Sanders pioneered the filing of an amicus brief in favour of UT with the NAACP Legal Defence Fund for the BSA, spending countless hours with NAACP Legal Defence Fund attorneys learning about the admissions policy and developing a strategy to defend it. While the case continued, Sanders also wrote an op-ed for The Daily Texan about the issue of 'building a campus that includes everyone.'

Sanders and her involvement in the case was also featured on PBS and the local FOX News station, and she was interviewed by BET Online. Sanders, whose grandparents lived under the Jim Crow laws, has always been inspired to fight for racial and ethnic equality, but her experience in the Fisher vs. UT case spurred her on to work full-time as an intern for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and Workforce last semester, and in the spring of last year to present her independent research for the Policy Agendas Website at the Midwest Political Science Conference in Chicago.

Though Sanders has struggled to make ends meet trying to travel to visit and take care of a sick mother, she still finds time for her two fellowships, her schoolwork, and planning for a post-graduate career in public service. Sanders will begin a short summer semester in Accra, Ghana, in May to complete a social work and economic development program, after which she plans to pursue a Master's/PhD in Public Policy so she can work in Washington.