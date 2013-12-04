16 Incredibly Impressive Students At The University Of Michigan

Class of 2014

In 2004 Nick Lemmer and his sister, a UofM alum, took a problem -- not being able to find Italian ice in Michigan -- and decided to solve it by making and selling it at different local events and festivals from a food cart.

They soon graduated to gelato, which they saw as more authentic than the Americanized Italian ice they were selling, and they opened Iorio's Gelateria in Ann Arbor in the summer of 2011.

Iorio's was named for Lemmer's grandmother, and is his outlet to exploring his Italian heritage and Italian cuisine. His family is very involved in the business, as is the UofM community -- many of the shop's employees are students.

Lemmer manages about 20 employees, who help him design flavours. Lemmer does all the operations like inventory, shipments, and running errands for supplies, but he is hoping to transition from an operational role to a minimized owner role by the time he graduates in the spring.

When Lemmer isn't in class or at the shop, he's the head student manager of the UofM women's basketball team doing set-up and logistics before, during, and after games.

Lemmer is focusing on graduating right now, and hopes to stay in an entrepreneurial environment, either continuing at Iorio's, or possibly at a startup.