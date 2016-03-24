12 of the most impressive students at Stanford right now

Courtesy of Aashna Shroff Stanford junior Aashna Shroff is teaching girls in India how to code.

In 2015, Stanford University

accepted just 5% of applicants, fortifying its 125-year history as one of the best colleges in the nation.

With esteemed alumni that includes the founders of Snapchat, Google, Instagram, and Netflix, the Silicon Valley feeder school is a breeding ground for top talent.

We’ve tracked down 12 of the school’s most impressive students to check out what America’s next generation of inventors, innovators, advocates, coders, engineers, and leaders are up to.

Scroll through to meet some of Stanford’s incredibly impressive students.

