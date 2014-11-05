16 Incredibly Impressive Students At Princeton

Class of 2015

By 2050, at least one in four people is likely to live in a country affected by chronic shortages of fresh water, according to the United Nations. The situation is more dire than ever, and Alison Bick may have the solution in the palm of her hands.

Bick, an Intel Science Talent Search finalist in 2011, holds the patent for a smartphone app that tests water for contamination -- a fast, simple, low-cost, and real-time device suitable for use throughout the world. Here's how it works: The user takes a picture of water that has been exposed to fluorescent light (most commercially available cell phones can be programmed to emit the right spectrum of light from their display). Bick's app analyses the picture and determines the water's organic and inorganic qualities, with a confidence level of 65% and 80%, respectively.

The Short Hills, New Jersey, teen first got the idea when a storm hit her town and the water being pumped into homes was potentially contaminated. Since development began, she independently patented the device and has been in talks with Veolia -- a French water treatment firm -- and the World Bank to commercialize and implement the invention.

Bick, a chemical and biological engineering major, plans to earn a Ph.D. in chemical engineering and split her time between academic and commercial research.