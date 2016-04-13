12 of the most impressive students at Harvard right now

Courtesy of Alex Yang

Yang with his first patient in Cambodia.

Class of 2017

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Major: Biomedical engineering

When Alex Yang gets frustrated, he doesn't just forget about it and move on -- he finds a way to change things. One of Yang's biggest frustrations was the egregious cost of medical devices and prosthetics, especially in developing countries, which led him to develop an affordable method of manufacturing and fitting prosthetics for amputees.

Yang's method allows doctors to use any camera -- including mobile phones -- to capture about 100 photos of an amputee's residual limb, which are then stitched together to create a model. His software builds a socket that fits the limb, which can be 3D printed in only a few hours for about $5 worth of materials.

Last summer, Yang took his design to Cambodia, which has the highest incidence of amputees per capita due to land mines, where he worked in a clinic fitting patients with prosthetics. 'To put things into perspective, it was taking clinicians in Cambodia several weeks to make a poorly fitting prosthetic,' he says.

Yang also wants to make affordable technology available in classrooms. He won the 2015 Deutsche Bank Challenge for 'Klay,' a low-cost education platform launched in Peru where children learn basic quantitative, deductive reasoning, and STEM skills through Play-Doh 'games.'

Yang's still got another year of school ahead of him, but after Harvard he hopes to commercialize some of the medical devices he's designed. Beyond that, he plans to earn a combined MD/MBA and put it to use redesigning medical technology.