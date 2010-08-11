ESPN's Reimagined Single-Theme Magazine Hits Stands Friday

Last Year’s College Football Preview

Photo: ESPN

ESPN is set to take a short break from its unyielding NFL obsession in the coming week to bring you previews of, well, football. College football. Accordingly, ESPN Magazine will churn out its annual college football preview issue in time to hit newsstands this Friday.But as we touched on last month, and Folio brings to light to today, Friday’s issue will be different. Different, that is, from previous issues, not from what you’re seeing on TV.



Starting Friday, each issue of the magazine will feature a single topic, or theme, that coordinates with the comany’s coverage across its other platforms.

Folio’s Jason Fell is clearly in favour of the idea. But what’s more interesting is the traffic and revenue data he cites:

Through the first six months, ESPN the Magazine reported a 26.4 per cent increase in advertising pages, according to figures from the Publishers Information Bureau. Estimated revenues jumped more than 30 per cent to $125.57 million.

And while he worries about how the new format might affect newsstand sales, he indicates it won’t matter much:

According to the Audit Bureau of Circulations’ most recent FAS-FAX report, only 17,034 of ESPN the Magazine’s 2,073,813 total paid and verified circ came from single copy sales (which declined 14.9 per cent compared to the same period last year—overall circ remained steady).

Those circulation numbers are pretty impressive and ESPN can thank the foresight of its executives for that success. ESPN has long charged for premium “Insider” content, and has linked that subscription with the magazine. Subscribers to either one get access to the other for free. Slowly, other media outlets are beginning to realise this is the way to go.

It seems it’s only a matter of time before every outlet follows ESPN’s lead and links their virtual content with their print content. In the not too distant future you’ll read your favourite magazine with breakfast, read the online edition at the office, and navigate its corresponding iPhone app on the commute home.

And just maybe, one day, they’ll start hiring people to provide all that content.

