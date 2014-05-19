This Kid Found An Ingenious Way To Impress A Girl At A Baseball Game

This kid has moves.

At a Rangers/Blue Jays MLB game, a young kid impresses a group of girls sitting behind him when he hands off what looks like a foul ball to one of the women.

Here’s what happened. The video helps you follow along.

When the boy catches the foul ball, he’s already holding a different ball. The origins of that ball are unknown, but it isnt a game ball. When he goes to take the foul ball out of his glove to hand to the girls, he actually hands them the other ball.

Everyone around him swoons, the girls are clearly impressed, and he gets to keep the game ball. Hilarious.

Watch the full video here.

[H/T Deadspin]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.