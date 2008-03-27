Impoverished Newspapers Can't Afford To Cover Campaigns Anymore

The knockdown drag-out Democratic primary is putting the screws to more camps than Hillary Clinton’s. Much of the beleaguered newspaper industry can now only afford to cover the campaign from afar. NYT:



Among the newspapers that have chosen not to dispatch reporters to cover the two leading Democratic candidates on a regular basis are USA Today, the nation’s largest paper, as well as The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, The Houston Chronicle, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Baltimore Sun, The Miami Herald and The Philadelphia Inquirer (at least until the Pennsylvania primary, on April 22, began to loom large).

But wait: If newspapers have to scrimp and save on reporters, doesn’t that make them more similar to the emerging media powerhouses they love to hate–blogs?

