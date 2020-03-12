From serving food to picking up trash, these jobs could become impossible to do under the response to the coronavirus pandemic

- Employees across the US and the world are working remotely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but not all workers, companies, and industries have that option.
- The new coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed more than 4,300 people and infected more than 121,000 as of Wednesday.
- For a lot of America’s workforce, the CDC’s guidelines on how to avoid spreading the virus are hard to follow.
- While the CDC encourages people to stay home when they’re sick, only 40% of service workers have paid sick leave, according to the New York Times.
- Some jobs have to be done in-person, like serving food and picking up trash. Some jobs rely on public gatherings, and the CDC predicts people will be staying home to avoid the virus.
- Here’s are all the jobs that can’t be done remotely or rely on public involvement that may become impossible as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
1. Servers and restaurant workers don’t have the ability to work from home and their jobs require physical contact and depend on public participation.
2. Bartenders also have to work in-person around people.
3. Retail workers can’t do their jobs remotely, and their job depends on being around large groups of people.
4. Security workers’ positions for events like concerts and sporting events depend on large public gatherings.
5. Athletes, coaches, and other sports workers also depend on public gatherings to do their jobs, and several major sporting events have already been cancelled due to concerns over the outbreak.
6. Whether its food or packages, delivery workers deal with multiple people in a shift, and they can’t work from home.
7. The same is true about taxi and ride-share drivers …
8. … and bus and truck drivers.
9. Airport workers can’t do their jobs remotely, and they are exposed to people from all over the world each day.
10. So are flight attendants and pilots. Not only can they not work from home, but more than 100 airlines have also cancelled flights over growing concerns about the outbreak.
11. Construction workers can’t do their jobs remotely.
12. Neither can sanitation workers, who pick up trash.
13. Medical professionals can’t do their jobs remotely, and they are one of the most at-risk jobs during the coronavirus outbreak as they are in close contact with several people.
14. First responders, including firefighters, EMTs, and police officers, can’t work from home. Their jobs also have a high risk of exposure to disease, and they work directly with the public.
15. Live performers can’t do their jobs from home, and they rely on public participation to perform.
