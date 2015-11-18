'Impossible is Nothing': Jonah Lomu, who died today, on his comeback from illness

Photo: David Rogers/ Getty.

All Blacks star and arguably one of the greatest rugby players ever Jonah Lomu has died at the age of 40.

It is still unknown what caused his death, with his doctor only saying that it was unexpected.

One year after his rugby union debut in 1994 Lomu was diagnosed with with nephrotic syndrome, a serious kidney disorder. Despite the illness he made a historic comeback and ended his career with sixty-three caps under his belt.

As part of an advert for adidas, Lomu talked about the time he was diagnosed, and how he overcame the illness to return to world-class rugby.

See the video, titled “Impossible Is Nothing”, here.

