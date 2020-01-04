Impossible Foods is teasing a major announcement coming next week, and it's likely to be a plant-based pork sausage

Ben Gilbert/Business Insider The Impossible Foods burger.

Between the Impossible Whopper and the launch of Impossible Foods beef in grocery stores, Impossible Foods had a huge 2019.

In 2020, Impossible Foods is poised for even more – the company is teasing “very tasty news” coming on Tuesday, January 7.

It’s not clear what exactly is coming next from Impossible Foods, but the company has spoken about plans to create plant-based steak and eggs in the past.

Moreover, Impossible CEO Pat Brown outright said in an interview last May that the company’s next major product was a plant-based pork sausage.

In 2019, Impossible Foods went from a little-known food startup to a household name in one fell swoop as the company partnered with Burger King to launch the Impossible Whopper.

The plant-based version of Burger King’s iconic burger was a hit, and Impossible went on to introduce its plant-based version of ground beef in some supermarkets.

Now, in 2020, Impossible is on the verge of its next major step.

Remember the last time we were at @CES? We’re BACK, and we’ve got some very tasty news for you. Stay locked in with us at #CES2020 via Twitter to be in the know. pic.twitter.com/AELS2SvUfg — Impossible Foods (@ImpossibleFoods) January 2, 2020

From the sound of the company’s tease, Impossible Foods is getting ready to launch something new next week during the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

So we went straight to the source, and asked Impossible Foods’ chief communications officer Rachel Konrad what’s going on.

“We will have big news at CES – including samples of never-before-tasted all-new products,” Konrad said in an email to Business Insider on Friday morning. “Can’t say more on the record at this time. Stay tuned!”

What those “all-new products” are remains to be seen, but Impossible execs have discussed some possibilities in the past. One prime suspect: A plant-based version of pork sausage.

Impossible CEO Pat Brown even outright confirmed pork sausage as the company’s next major product during an interview with Business Insider last May, as well as pointing to what else people should expect from the company in the future. “We’re also working at developing the scalability to produce whole cuts,” Brown told us. “Steak and pork chops and stuff like that.”

In the immediate future, however, Impossible appears to be focusing on plant-based ground pork and pork sausage.

