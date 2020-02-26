Impossible Foods just made a massive deal to bring its burger to Disney parks and resorts — and it shows the plant-based 'meat' movement is now bigger than ever

Impossile Foods/Disney An Impossible Foods meatball sub sandwich.

Impossible Foods and Disney are working together to expand plant-based menu options across all Disney theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships in the US.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida currently offers more than 400 plant-based menu items, and it will officially launch these items – as well as new additions that are part of the Impossible Foods partnership – at the Disneyland Resort in California in the coming weeks, a Disney representative said.

According to John State, executive chef of Disneyland Resorts and Parks, Disney’s push for plant-based meals is largely a response to “the way the world’s changing and how customers are evolving.”

The plant-based food craze is taking over Disney.

Disney announced on Tuesday it is teaming up with Impossible Foods as it works to expand its plant-based menu options across all of its theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines in the US. As part of the partnership, Impossible Foods will serve as Disney’s preferred plant-based “burger” vendor, and the Impossible Burger will soon be available at restaurant locations at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Disneyland Resort in California, and Disney Cruise Line ships.

“If you look at the evolution of plant-based dining, it’s certainly been a great education for us,” State told Business Insider. “The resources out there like Impossible Foods are a game changer. It really is something that’s helped us drive to the goal line of getting these attractive, flavorful dishes on our menu.”

Disney has spent the past several months working to expand its plant-based meal options after first announcing plans in September 2019 to offer meatless items at all Disney sites by spring 2020. The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida currently offers more than 400 plant-based menu items, and it will officially launch these – as well as new additions that are part of the Impossible Foods partnership – at the Disneyland Resort in California in the coming weeks.

As part of the collaboration, Disney will also reveal three new menu items made with Impossible Foods products at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival on February 28. These meals include a Petite Impossible Burger with guacamole and cheddar jack cheese, Impossible Cheeseburger macaroni and cheese, and an Impossible Meatball sub sandwich.

Impossible Foods/Disney Impossible Cheese Burger macaroni and cheese.

State said the Disney culinary team opted for Impossible Foods over competitors like Beyond Meat due its product versatility and the opportunities it provided for menu creativity.

“The product is both flavorful and super versatile,” State said. “This product really has shown that it can meet our diversity in terms of complex dining with a multitude of places you can dine. [Impossible] from the get-go has really shown us this is the product that will work well with us.”

Beyond helping Disney expand its menu items, the partnership may also appeal to park-goers nixing meat in favour of making more sustainable and health-conscious choices, according to Impossible Foods president Dennis Woodside.

“The millions of park-goers who visit Disney Parks and Resorts and sail on Disney Cruise Line each year – including those who are reducing their impact on the environment by eating less meat – will now be able to order the Impossible Burger,” Woodside said in a press statement. “We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead with this new relationship.”

