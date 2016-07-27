The bleeding, plant-based burger that Google wanted to buy is coming to a trendy restaurant in New York City

Impossible Foods, the startup that has reportedly raised about $180 million

from the likes of UBS and Bill Gates to make a better veggie burger, has found a restaurant partner to debut its lab-created meat.

Starting Wednesday, Nishi, the newest restaurant in David Chang’s Momofuku empire, will be the first place where the public can try the plant-based burger.

Nishi opened in New York City in January as a full-service restaurant with a creative take on Italian cuisine.

Though it’s made of wheat, potato, soy, yeast, and coconut, the Impossible Burger looks, tastes, and bleeds just like a regular meat patty would. According to Business Insider’s Jillian D’Onfro, who got the chance to try the Impossible Burger at Vox Media’s Code Conference in June, the burger also has a molecule called “heme,” which gives it its meaty characteristics.

“Although the burger wasn’t quite as succulent as what you’d find at your typical BBQ, it was still thick, tender, and absolutely delicious, with the slight crunch on the outside an unexpected benefit,” D’Onfro concluded in her review.

Chang has been a fan of the innovative veggie burgers for some time now. In a Facebook post on April 30, he wrote, “Today I tasted the future and it was vegan: this burger was juicy/bloody and had real texture like beef. But more delicious and way better for the planet. I can’t really comprehend its impact quite yet…but I think it might change the whole game.”



Impossible Foods’ founder Patrick Brown started the company in 2011, after learning about the harmful effects that raising livestock can have on the environment. Google reportedly expressed interest in purchasing Impossible Foods in the summer of 2015, but the deal fell through.

