10 Things Your Parents Forgot To Teach You About Money

There is a big difference between the things we want and the things we need, though sometimes it's hard to separate the two.

The things we truly need are the basic necessities in modern life: Food, shelter, clothing, transportation and communication (like a phone).

Once all these necessities are fulfilled, all else is considered a want -- even if that want is so strong, it feels more like a need.

That's not to say you shouldn't buy the things you want, but properly identifying the difference between a want and a need will help you prioritise spending and stick to a budget that will eliminate excessive wants and put more money toward needs.

Source: Go Banking Rates