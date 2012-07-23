20 Mathematicians Who Changed The World

Gottfried Leibniz, an incredible mathematician with the most fabulous head of hair.

Photo: Christoph Bernhard Francke, 1700

Before scientists can develop medicines or engineers can advance technology, they throw numbers onto whiteboards using concepts laid out by mathematicians sometimes centuries earlier.Generations of school children will disagree, but no other field of study has played a bigger role in changing the course of history as mathematics.



Unfortunately, mathematicians often get little recognition for their contributions to history.

We’re changing that right now.

We’ve identified the 20 mathematicians responsible for the modern world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.