11 IPhone Apps You'd Have To Take From My Cold, Dead Hands

I have to admit I’d be lost without my iPhone. It’s become a valuable resource for me when I need to find my train times, check the weather, read the news and more.
There are so many apps sitting in the App Store so how do you make a decision on what you need? I’ve selected 11 apps that I use on a daily basis. Each one plays an important role in what I need.
When you want to refresh your iPhone and add new applications, here are the 11 I recommend.
The Mailbox app works for Gmail, Yahoo and iCloud accounts. It helps organise the barrage of spam, news alerts and memos that invade your inbox on a daily basis. Mailbox checks messages from the cloud and can deliver them as push notifications for you. Swipe left or right to archive or trash emails. View them later by tapping snooze. Mailbox is one productivity tool you need to have on your iPhone.
Price: Free
Available: iPhone.
You'll be amazed at how much a great calendar app can improve your life. Canary Calendar will integrate with your Facebook and Google accounts to ensure you make every appointment. The app will automatically send notifications to you and others in case this is a group meeting. If something comes up, the notification can be adjusted. Users can send as many invite notifications as they want. You'll always be on time with Canary.
Price: Free
Available: iPhone.
Although it requires a subscription for free streaming, Netflix is one of the most essential apps you need. You'll have an incredible amount of TV shows and movies to watch on every device. One perk of using this app is finding a new show to watch. The second season of House of Cards and Orange Is The New Black are arriving next year, so you need to download this immediately.
Price: Free
Flow Free has to be one of the best apps to play but never seems to get enough attention. Players can challenge themselves to a series of mazes on two different levels. Free play sends you through a number of mazes that expand by row, while Time Trial requires gamers complete a series of levels in a certain time period.
Price: Free
The purpose of Pocket is to help you store news stories for reading at your leisure. You can access these stories from your archive at any time. The coolest part of Pocket is that it can store embedded videos that you can watch later. No other app in this category has that feature. Texts and fonts can be changed to make reading easier. I love using Pocket to catch up on new after I leave work.
Price: Free
IMDB is awesome for watching the latest trailers and finding movie times. Search for the newest information relating your favourite TV show or film. Rank what you like and have other users offer suggestions about what they are watching. For me, this is a huge help when trying to see what's playing at the local theatre.
Price: Free
Whether you're visiting New York or working in the city, the New York Subway Maps app will help you get around the city. It has has 250,000 users that utilise it to find the best routes on the subway. The app can give suggested routes and gives live updates on track changes when connected to a Wi-Fi network.
Price: Free
I live in New Jersey and my train ride to work takes a little over an hour. However, the biggest frustration I have with NJ transit is buying my tickets which is why this new app is important for commuters from the Garden State. With a few clicks, travellers can quickly purchase their tickets without the hassle of reaching a kiosk. Fortunately, commuter benefit cards are accepted too which makes it easier for everyone to get to work and save money.
Price: Free
The Twitter app has become a powerful search engine. While I enjoy tweeting, I've started to use it more to find information that I need. Twitter's app has a discover feature that lets you find things like trending TV shows, people you should follow, etc. If you want important news or sports scores, consider using Twitter instead of Google.
Price: Free
Minutely is a unique weather app that has a crowdsourcing function that the iPhone weather app lacks. It generates up-to-the-minute weather information. The community that uses Minutely can update forecasts if a surprise rain storm happens in a certain area. Minutely has saved me from quite a few weather disasters.
Price: Free
The Barnes & Noble Nook app brings the entire Nook experience to your devices. You don't have to buy a tablet to enjoy reading over 3 million books and magazines. Sync pages and bookmarks across phones and tablets to make sure you never forget where you left off.
Price: Free
