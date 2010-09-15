iPhone Apps You Would Have To Pry From Our Cold, Dead Fingers

Apple has 250,000 applications in its App Store, but there’s just 10 that we consider to be absolutely essential.What makes for an essential app? We use it almost daily, and if not daily, then we consider it a key reason to own an iPhone (or any smartphone that has these apps.)



These aren’t just apps we think are neat. These are the actual apps we live with and use regularly.

If Apple tossed 249,990 apps from the store, we’d be fine. Just as long as it doesn’t toss these 10.

Twitter is the most important app on our phone. Twitter is the number one reason we're staring at our iPhone when we're supposed to be paying attention to people at the bar, or at the dining table, or anywhere really. Without Twitter, we're not sure how much we'd ever use the phone. Free, iTunes Link Kindle for iPhone is fabulous. It's much easier than dragging a fat book around. Kindle for the iPhone is better than dragging around a big fat book, and if you have a Kindle or iPad, it syncs very nicely with those devices. Which is great if you don't want to drag them around with you, but still want to get in bits of reading. One of us read War & Peace on the iPhone. Free, iTunes link Instapaper is the best way to gather all your long reads in one place. We don't always read all the stories we save in Instapaper, but it's reassuring to know we have an app stuffed with high quality long form journalism. (We have the Mark Zuckerberg New Yorker story teed up and ready in Instapaper, right now.) Pro tip! Follow @longreads through your Twitter app, and find good long stories for Instapaper. There's a free version for testing it out: iTunes link Angry Birds is the best game we've played Angry Birds edges out Doodle Jump, just barely, as our favourite game for the iPhone. We found out how hard it is to live without Angry Birds after we beat the game and felt lost. Luckily, Angry Birds added more levels, which we'll take our time playing. $0.99, iTunes link Weather Channel is much better than the pre-loaded app There's some debate here about the best weather option for the iPhone. Some of us just bookmark Weatherunground's mobile site, and save it to the home screen. The rest of us go with the Weather Channel app, which is pretty and comprehensive. Free, iTunes link Touch Mouse is perfect because we have computers hooked up to TVs. We have our computer running into our television, which makes Touch Mouse a must have application. Touch Mouse turns the iPhone into a mouse, allowing us to control the computer from our couch without having another gadget in our life and living room. Free, iTunes link ESPN ScoreCenter is the one stop shop for sports scores When you're out, or in, it's always nice to know what's going on in sports world. (Assuming you care about sports.) We've used a few sports apps, and we found ESPN's Scorecenter to be the best for getting just the score of a game. We particularly like using the notification system to get an alert on the Phillies games. Free, iTunes link iFitness is a money saver It designs a workout for you based on your goals. It shows you how to do the exercises with video and text instruction. It saves you thousands of dollars that you would have to spend on a personal trainer to get the same info. $1.99, iTunes link MLB At Bat is great for us baseball fans This app let's you watch or listen to all out-of-market MLB games. Waiting in lines, doing errands, and graduations never sucked so little. $6.99, iTunes link Golfshot GPS is super clutch This is our list, and on our list Golfshot GPS is a must have app. It gives us yardage on the golf course, it keeps track of our scores in one place and is loaded with other stats like putts and percentage of time we hit the fairway. Free without GPS, iTunes link; $30 with GPS, iTunes link This is our list, we're sure you have your own thoughts... What are your must-have apps? What are the apps you use everyday? Which app did we miss? Let us know in the comments.

