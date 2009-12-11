10 Gadgets That Changed EVERYTHING

Photo: Dylan Love
As we obsess over the newest latest technology, some of which isn’t even available yet, it’s nice to take a nostalgic look at great gadgets of the past.From the worlds of media to communication to computing, here are 10 gadgets and technologies that absolutely shook things up when they were released.
It's laughable and irrelevant today, but the Palm Pilot contemporized the idea of a 'mobile device.'
It swept us into a time where it was practical as well as normal to have a device in your pocket that could make phone calls and receive email.
The iPod turned the music industry on its ear and quickly became the ubiquitous personal media player. If you don't have one for yourself, you know someone who does.
Despite its bland look, the Kindle has shown us that it has true staying power. Amazon's e-book store is currently 950,000 titles strong and will only expand from there.
With the upcoming Amazon tablet (also called 'Kindle'), we're only expecting bigger and better things.
Previously reserved for military and government, GPS has become so popular that it's an option when you buy most new cars.
This was an obvious one. Apple pulled together all its best tricks in releasing the iPhone in 2007. An unparalleled balance of design and technology, the iPhone quickly became one of the most lusted-after pieces of electronics.
Again, just like the iPod, if you don't own one yourself, you know someone who does.
We haven't watched live television in a long time (news excepted, of course). The convenience of watching what we want whenever we want to and the ability to skip through commercials means DVR technology isn't going away anytime soon at all.
It was the iPod of the 80s. For the first time, your music could leave the house with you in a practical way.
We have a hard time remembering life without them. We take them for granted almost daily, but they afford us the freedom to move our computers around our homes and coffee shops without tripping over Ethernet cables.
Even more than wireless connectivity, we can't imagine where we'd be without our trusty cable connections. We remember what life was like when Internet speeds were measured in baud, or characters per second -- videos, even pictures, weren't practical then.
Now we're YouTubin' like nobody's business without batting an eye.
They have yet to become standard in most computers, but if you're using a recent iPod, you rely on this technology.
Conventional spinning hard drives can't even begin to compete with an SSD's read/write speed. As technology advances, these guys will only become more and more affordable.
